Nagaland PAC unanimously supports Ungma statement, calls for shared Naga future

Kohima, Sept 4: Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Nagaland, at a meeting in Kohima, unanimously resolved to endorse the ‘Ungma Statement’ of August 23, which upholds the unity, courage, and enduring pursuit of a shared future for the Naga people, an official release stated on Wednesday.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on September 1, was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers TR Zeliang and Y Patton, along with other ministers, MPs, advisers, and MLAs.

Representatives of 16 Naga Political Groups (NPGs), 14 tribal hohos from all Naga areas, and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation met at Ungma village in Mokokchung district on August 23 and resolved to converge on a common ground to articulate and pursue a shared political vision based on the Naga people’s historical and political rights.

The PAC further expressed its support for the call that all NPGs, with the clear and collective support of the tribe hohos, converge at a common ground to pursue a shared political vision. The committee resolved to resume the peace talks at the political level to expedite the negotiation process.

It also reiterated the resolutions adopted during the consultative meeting held on September 12, 2024, in Kohima, with the participation of all stakeholders, including tribal hohos, representatives of civil society, mass-based organisations, church bodies, NGOs, gazetted officers, student bodies, and political parties.

The committee appreciated the negotiating parties of the ongoing Indo-Naga political dialogue – the Government of India and the NPGs – for continuing to uphold the principles of the ceasefire agreements and ensuring that the talks did not break down despite facing multiple challenges and hurdles over the last two decades.

The PAC appealed to all sections of the Naga society to make further efforts towards strengthening unity and oneness in order to bring all stakeholders of the peace process under a spirit of understanding. It was agreed that all participants of the meeting will make renewed efforts for the unity of the Naga society.





