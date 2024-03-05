Nagaland: NSCN-K cadre killed, one held in Mon district

Kohima, Mar 5: In a bid to thwart a potential abduction and extortion attempt, the Assam Rifles (AR) engaged in a gunfight with suspected members of the NSCN-K in Nagaland’s Mon district, resulting in the death of one insurgent and the apprehension of another.

According to a statement from the PRO Defence Kohima, the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of NSCN-K cadres planning abduction and extortion activities in the Sangsa village area.

The operation, carried out on the intervening night of March 3 and 4, saw the Assam Rifles troops encountering the armed insurgents, who opened fire upon the troops, triggering a fierce exchange.

In the ensuing firefight, one insurgent was killed, while another was apprehended. The encounter also led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including an automatic rifle, an automatic pistol, grenades, and other warlike stores.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that the operation was in response to reports of the presence of 15-20 armed cadres in the area, prompting the action.

Sources privy of the incident also hinted that the cadres reportedly belonged to the Myanmar-based NSCN-K (Angmei).