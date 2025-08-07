Nagaland MP raises delay in Dimapur-Tizit Railway line project in Parliament

Dimapur, Aug 7: Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha member S Supongmeren Jamir raised the long-standing Dimapur-Tizit new railway line project in the State during the ongoing Parliament session on Tuesday.

Jamir highlighted that the project was taken up by the Railway Ministry (North East region) in 2013-14, a Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee release said. The project, planned to cover 257 km, has an estimated cost of Rs 4,27,000 crore.

The MP pointed out that despite the passage of more than a decade, the financial progress of the project is “zero”. Jamir urged the Railway Minister to ensure early implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland MP also joined a protest led by the INDIA bloc in Delhi against special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Sports initiatives: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who is also the president of the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), reviewed the ongoing sports initiatives in the State on Monday. He also discussed upcoming sporting events with NOA officials.

Discussions were also held regarding the 39th National Games, which will be hosted by Meghalaya in February, 2027. Nagaland has formally proposed to co-host the wrestling discipline of the event.

Rio also inspected the NOA gym facility in Kohima, which is nearing completion.





By

Correspondent



