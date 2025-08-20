Nagaland MP demands full NABARD coverage, BG Express rail link extension

Dimapur, Aug 20: Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir urged the Centre that all districts of the state be adequately covered by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

He also reiterated the long-standing demand for the extension of the BG Express (train No. 15665) from Mariani railway station in Assam to Tuli railway station in Nagaland, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee's communications department said in a release on Tuesday.

Jamir pointed out that while Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have expanded their NABARD initiatives to cover wider areas, Nagaland continues to remain largely uncovered.

He said out of the 17 districts in the State, only five districts are currently covered through the NABARD's Dimapur regional office with around 15 staff, while four districts are being managed by two assistant general managers without any supporting staff.

"This leaves 12 districts without proper NABARD establishments," he stated, urging Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to appoint the required staff and ensure that all districts of Nagaland are adequately covered by NABARD.

On the extension of the BG Express service to Tuli rail-way station, Jamir informed that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly had already adopted a resolution on April 30 regarding the matter, which was subsequently conveyed to the general manager (construction), NFR, Guwahati, on May 14 by the State Transport department.

He emphasised that this is not a request for a new rail service but an extension of an existing passenger train on a railway line that has already been constructed but remains unutilised.