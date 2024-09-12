Nagaland Minister Temjen clarifies Mumbai Police probe over old ‘business dispute’

Kohima, Sept 12: Nagaland cabinet minister and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along clarified that the Mumbai Police investigation is related to a ‘business dispute’ before he assumed office in the government.

Along’s clarification comes a day after the Special Task Force (STF) of the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) initiated a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against him.

According to the minister, the matter is subjudice and currently under the purview of the court. He said that the issue is related to a “business dispute” before he assumed office in the government.

He said that there will be cases and problems in business unless mitigated and that these are normal affairs of some business disputes.

Along informed that the leaders of the ruling government have been apprised of the matter.

He hoped that the appeals made in the court would be heard and the matter will be resolved.

According to reports, the enquiry followed a court order by a Bombay High Court bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan, issued during a hearing on a petition filed by Mumbai-based company Hazel Mercantile Limited.

The case, represented by lawyers Vivek Kantawala, Amey Patil, and Vivek Sharma, pertains to an old business dispute involving Along, dating back to his time in Mumbai in 2014-15 when he was associated with the partner company in conflict.