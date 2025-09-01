Nagaland medical students’ strike enters Day 2; highlights rare parent-student solidarity

Kohima, Sept 1: The indefinite strike launched by the Nagaland Medical Students' Association (NMSA) against the state government's decision to regularise 280 contractual health workers entered its second day on Monday.

Parents of medical students also joined the protest demonstrations, saying their participation was a stand for justice, merit, and the future of medical education in Nagaland.

The protestors held placards and banners while also shouting slogans demanding justice, fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

In a notification issued on August 18, the Health and Family Welfare Department approved the regularisation of medical officers, dentists, Ayush practitioners, and nurses through a departmental screening committee.

The NMSA contended that the decision bypasses constitutionally mandated recruitment processes and violates the Nagaland Health Service Rules, 2006, which require all Class-I gazetted officer posts to be filled through the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC).

However, the department clarified in a statement that the regularisation of 98 Covid-19 medical officer appointees was carried out in compliance with an order of the Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court dated August 1.

The court had dismissed writ petitions filed by the NMSA challenging the state government's special recruitment drive, observing that the petitioners had "no locus standi" to question the policy decision, it said

With this ruling, the interim order of November 21, 2024, which had earlier suspended the recruitment, stood vacated, it added.

The department said the regularisation was processed through a departmental screening committee as a "one-time dispensation" and formalised through the August 18 notification.

NMSA president Pihoto S Rochill said the association "stands firmly against the notification" and will continue its peaceful agitation until the order is revoked.

He demanded that all sanctioned posts be requisitioned to the NPSC or Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) and filled through open advertisement, written examination, and viva voce as per service rules.

"The issue is about safeguarding fairness, merit, and equal opportunity in the State," he asserted.

Confederation of Tribal Associations of Nagaland (CTAN) convener Meshenlo Kath voiced strong opposition to the regularisation process, calling it "unconstitutional and arbitrary".

He said the move undermined meritocracy and violated established recruitment norms.

"CTAN had opposed this process since last year, but the department has gone ahead, which is unfair," Kath stated.

