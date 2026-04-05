Nagaland marks Easter with dawn prayers, messages of hope & renewal

Kohima, Apr 5: Nagaland celebrated Easter Sunday with prayers, sunrise services, and messages of hope, as leaders and churches across the state marked the resurrection of Jesus Christ with deep spiritual fervour.

Easter also marks the culmination of the Holy Week, including a period of special fasting and reflection by believers beginning from Good Friday and leading up to Easter Sunday.

Churches across Nagaland witnessed special dawn services, with hymns echoing through hill towns and congregations gathering in traditional attire.

In the state capital, the Kohima Baptist Pastors' Fellowship (KBPF) organised a sunrise service at Khuochiezie (Kohima Local Ground), drawing large numbers of believers from various churches.

The service began at dawn with hymns such as Christ the Lord is Risen Today and Christ Arose, accompanied by choir presentations and scripture readings.

Delivering the Easter message, KBPF president Rev Ruokuovilie Sachu highlighted the resurrection of Jesus Christ as the foundation of Christian faith and the ultimate victory over sin and death.

He urged believers to remain steadfast amid growing social, political and spiritual challenges, and to live out their faith beyond church walls.

He also stressed that Jesus is "the way, the truth and the life", calling him the only solution to the problems faced by individuals and society.

The service concluded with prayers and benediction, as the message of hope, redemption and new life resonated across the state, marking Easter as a celebration of faith, renewal and enduring hope in Nagaland, a Christian-majority state.

Extending greetings, Governor Nand Kishore Yadav wished that the occasion inspire hope, renewal and peace, bringing joy and blessings to all.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the day celebrates the risen Christ and the promise of redemption and new beginnings, expressing hope that it renews faith and guides people toward peace, purpose and compassion.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton described Easter as the victory of life over death and a reminder of God's boundless mercy, calling on people to walk in love, humility and righteousness.

Deputy CM TR Zeliang also conveyed greetings, wishing peace, strength and blessings to all.

PTI