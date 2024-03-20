Nagaland: Major fire averted in Kohima; no human casualty reported

Kohima, Mar 20: A devastating fire engulfed residential complexes in the Kitsubozou area of Kohima on Tuesday noon, leaving 14 families displaced.

While there were no reports of human casualties in the incident, the inferno claimed the life of a pet dog, sources told The Assam Tribune.

As per eyewitnesses, the fire is believed to have originated from a leakage in an LPG cylinder, escalating rapidly as more cylinders caught fire and exploded.

It is learned that four vehicles parked along the roadside were completely engulfed in the fire, while two others were partially damaged.

A total of seven fire tenders conducted 14 trips to douse the flames. The extent of property damage in the fire is yet to be determined.