Nagaland job quota row: 5 tribes stage sit-in in Kohima against 48-year-old policy

Kohima, July 9: Thousands of tribal people decked in traditional attires staged a protest outside the Nagaland Civil Secretariat here demanding a review of the reservation policy, on Wednesday.

Agitators from five major tribes — Ao, Angami, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi — united under the 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP), demanding either the scrapping of the existing job reservation policy, in place since 1977, or the reallocation of unfilled reserved posts to their communities.

The protestors held banners and placards some of which read - "We protest against 48 years of indefinite reservation policy" and "Backward Tribe (BT) reservation without minimum cut-off marks is a mockery of the system", among others.

CoRRP argued the policy is outdated and oppressive, calling for its repeal or redistribution of unutilised quotas to the five tribes.

The Nagaland government on Tuesday had appealed to the committee to call off the strike, stating the matter was already under institutional review.

The government had also informed that the state cabinet would hold a meeting and take a decision on the matter once the chief minister, who is currently out of station, is back.

However, rejecting the government's appeal, the CoRRP decided to go ahead with a one-day agitation.

The push to review Nagaland's reservation policy intensified after the five major tribal apex bodies – Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma and Sumi - submitted a joint memorandum to the state government, arguing that the decades-old policy no longer reflects the current socio-economic and educational realities of the various communities in the state.

Amid sustained public pressure — including a large rally in Kohima and other districts inhabited by the five tribes — the Nagaland government, during a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton on June 3, assured that a commission would be formed by June 17.

However, on July 2, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio urged public patience, stating that the commission’s mandate was “very detailed” and would take time.

He added that any reforms — whether administrative, electoral, or related to reservations — should be implemented only after the national census, expected in 2027.

Frustrated by the government's inaction, the Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) announced a sit-in protest on July 3.

Originally, 25% reservation was allocated to seven tribes for non-technical, non-gazetted posts for 10 years. These tribes were classified as “backward” based on limited representation and socio-economic disadvantages.

Over time, the quota rose to 37% — 25% for the Eastern Nagaland Backward Tribes and 12% for four other backward tribes. CoRRP has warned of further agitation if the government fails to form and empower the promised commission.

