Nagaland International Conference explores tourism, transport and logistics growth

Dimapur, Feb 8: A two-day Nagaland international conference on tourism, transport and logistics to discuss innovative solutions and promote tourism, foster sustainable logistics, and enhance regional connectivity commenced in Chumoukedima on Friday.

Policy-makers, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and experts from India and South East Asia are attending the meet organised by the Business Association of Nagas (BAN).

In his keynote address, Benthungo Kikon, convener, MSME, BAN, stated that with strategic location advantages, Nagaland can be a major hub for cross-border trade.

Delivering the inaugural speech, BAN president L Mongkhum Jamir said the conference is aimed at exploring Nagaland's untapped resources and creating wealth to take the tourism sector forward.

In her presentation, 'Unveiling Nagaland - exploring the hidden gem', BAN convener and former Secretary of the Nagaland Tourism Department Thangi Menon said that Nagaland, rich in natural resources, is an unexplored destination.

In his address in the panel discussion on tourism as a driver for regional growth, Ryuta Saito, Second Secretary, Embassy of Japan, New Delhi, said that Japan is interested in future-oriented cooperation in the tourism sector in Nagaland, focusing on development projects and people-to-people contact.

He admitted that the Japanese people do not have enough knowledge and information about Nagaland.

Another panellist Garab Dorji, chairman, Guides Association of Bhutan, shared the role of guides in promoting tourism and how they work in Bhutan.