Nagaland: Huge cache of military-grade weapons recovered near Myanmar border

Nagaland, April 30: The Assam Rifles, based on specific intelligence inputs, recovered a huge quantity of military-grade arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores near the Myanmar border in Nagaland’s Mon district.



Defence PRO informed that the seizures were made after a search operation was launched early morning on Monday.



Following the operation, one person was arrested.



Recovery of a huge quantity of arms and ammunition comprised 11 Mortar tubes (81 mm), 4 Tubes (106 mm), 10 Pistols, 198 Hand Held Radio Sets, one satellite phone, one Kenbo bike, one vehicle (Bolero), and other war like stores.



The Defence official said that the recovery of the heavy calibre, military-grade weapons close to the border is a major success for the border sealing operation underway by Assam Rifles.



The recovery is also seen as a major blow to the nefarious designs of inimical elements trying to disturb the peace in the region.



The military-grade weapons and the Hand Held Radio Sets (nearly 200) indicated the ill intentions and extent of damage that could have been caused by these weapons, the official said.



The accused along with the recovered items were handed over to the Nagaland Police for further investigation.



“Alert troops of Assam Rifles by this recovery have successfully thwarted the plans of unlawful elements from creating a serious security situation from the perspective of national security,” the PRO added.



