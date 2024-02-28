Nagaland: Hornbill Festival sees 3.1% revenue generation in 2023

Nagaland,Feb 28: Nagaland’s Tourism Minister, Temjen Imna Along, disclosed on Tuesday that the Hornbill Festival 2023, held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, recorded a revenue generation of 3.1%.

In response to a starred question raised by MLA Achumbemo Kikon during the second day of the budget session in Kohima, Along revealed that out of the total allocation of Rs 5.5 crore for hosting the festival, the revenue generated accounted to Rs 17,11,980 for the state exchequer.



Along said that this direct revenue is not a priority. “This can be considered a beneficial trait as the actual investment of the government generates more than twenty-fold times in return for the economic partners of the festival, which are infused into the local economy,” Along said.



Supplementing his questions, Kikon expressed concern over the relatively low revenue generated. He urged the need to enhance revenue generation. With the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival slated before the year-end, Kikon recommended rural tourism activities, particularly along border areas.

