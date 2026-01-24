Nagaland health dept, GIS centre to integrate drone tech into public health framework

Dimapur, Jan 24: The Nagaland GIS and Remote Sensing Centre (NGISRSC), and the Health and Family Welfare Department signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) at the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare in Kohima, to integrate drone technology into the State’s health care service framework.

An official statement on Friday said the MoA seeks to address critical challenges arising from Nagaland’s difficult terrain and limited accessibility by deploying drone technology for emergency medical supply delivery, response during disease outbreaks, and natural calamities, aerial support for vector control, and geospatial mapping for informed planning and decision-making.

Under the agreement, the NGISRSC will undertake drone operations, capacity building, data analysis, and ensure compliance with applicable regulatory frameworks, while the Health and Family Welfare department will extend necessary logistical support, coordination, and deployment planning.

During the signing of the agreement, senior Project Director, NGISRSC, Mhathung Kithan stressed the importance of integrating emerging technologies into public health systems, stating that the adoption of drone technology would significantly enhance the efficiency of health care service delivery across the State.

The Principal Director, Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Mereninla Senlem, highlighted that the collaboration would strengthen the State’s preparedness and response mechanisms during emergencies and disasters.

She noted that the initiative would play a crucial role in ensuring timely delivery of essential medical supplies during medical emergencies and disaster situations.

The MoA marks an important milestone in Nagaland’s journey towards resilient, technology-enabled health care, and sets a model for inter-departmental collaboration in leveraging emerging technologies for public welfare, the statement added.