Nagaland govt to revoke cabinet order regularising 147 contractual faculty: Temjen Along

Dimapur, April 27: The Nagaland government will revoke the Cabinet order for regularisation of 147 posts of contractual assistant professors and librarians of the State.

Nagaland Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along informed this to the Combined Technical Association Nagaland (CTAN) and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF) at a meeting at his residence in Kohima on Saturday.

It was also decided to dissolve the committee formed at the emergency Cabinet meeting on April 21 to look into the issue, CTAN and NNQF said in a joint release after the meeting.

The release said the CTAN and the NNQF leaders attended the meeting on the invitation of the minister.

However, the CTAN and the NNQF asserted that if the formal written copies of the revocation order and the committee dissolution documents, as assured by the minister, are not received by April 28 afternoon, the ongoing agitation against the regularisation of the 147 posts will be intensified.

Meanwhile, the Naga Students Federation (NSF) on Saturday directed all its units to mobilise volunteers to assemble at Naga Solidarity Park, Kohima, to initiate the first phase of agitation if the State government fails to revoke the Cabinet order for absorption/regularisation of the posts.

The NSF issued the directive as per its resolution adopted during its presidential council meeting held on April 25 and in view of the seven-day ultimatum served to the State government on April 22, which will expire on April 28, for revocation of the Cabinet order.

The federation said, it firmly stands against the “arbitrary” and “unjustified” regularisation order, which is detrimental to the future of countless deserving aspirants and undermines the sanctity of meritocracy and transparency in governance.

“This notification is issued for strict compliance in the larger interest of the student community and the future of merit-based governance in the State of Nagaland,” the NSF said in a release.

- By Correspondent