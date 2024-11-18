Nagaland govt to hold key meeting with Centre on Naga political dialogue today

Kohima, Nov. 18: A delegation of Nagaland cabinet led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, is scheduled to reach New Delhi today to deliberate over the delayed Naga political dialogue with all the stakeholders.

The delegation, which also includes Deputy Chief Ministers TR Zeliang and Y Patton, will meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the Naga political dialogue negotiations.

"The dialogue should progress without any more delay," Zeliang told a national newswire ahead of their travel to New Delhi on Sunday, stressing that a mutual understanding was essential for resolving the issue.

Notably, the State Cabinet also approached the National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) for deliberation before leaving for Delhi, as per sources.

The move reportedly comes on the heels of NSCN-IM threatening to resume its armed struggle due to delays in the Naga political dialogue with the Union Government.

The NSCN-IM’s threat of violence stems from the ongoing frustration over unfulfilled demands, including the recognition of a "separate national flag" and "constitution" for Nagaland. In an ultimatum issued after inconclusive talks with the Union Government in October, the group warned it would break its 27-year-old ceasefire agreement and return to armed struggle unless their demands were met.

The outfit also called for the inclusion of a third-party mediator to help resolve the dispute. If this demand is rejected by the Indian Government, the NSCN-IM vowed to resume violent armed resistance, claiming it was defending Nagalim’s unique history and sovereign existence.

Zeliang also addressed the NSCN-IM's call for third-party mediation, asserting that such a step might not be effective unless both the Centre and the NSCN-IM first reach a foundational agreement. "There should be a meeting point... both sides should reconsider and come to an understanding," Zeliang added.

The upcoming meeting is crucial in determining the next steps in the Naga peace process, which has been stalled for years, as all the stakeholders continue to struggle to find common ground.