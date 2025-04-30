Nagaland govt revokes regularisation of 147 contractual staff amid public outcry

Kohima, April 30: Amid ongoing protests and growing public outrage, the Nagaland government has decided to revoke its earlier order of regularising the services of 147 contractual assistant professors and librarians in the Department of Higher and Technical Education.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, comes after a high-powered committee, constituted on April 21, presented an interim report raising significant concerns regarding the regularisation process.

Government spokesperson and Minister for Higher and Technical Education, KG Kenye, confirmed the cabinet's decision following the review of the committee’s findings.

During a press meet in Kohima, Kenye admitted that "certain lapses" within the department had misled the cabinet into an “awkward and embarrassing” situation, underscoring how unfortunate the oversight was.

He further acknowledged that the matter was never brought to the cabinet’s attention until it was raised by aggrieved parties, including student organisations and civil society groups.

The initial decision to regularise the 147 contractual employees sparked protests across Nagaland, with many alleging procedural violations in the decision-making process.

Sections of the public, including students, demanded the immediate cancellation of the regularisation order. Amid escalating protests, the government had initially placed the regularisation order in abeyance and called for a detailed inquiry, which was to be concluded within eight weeks.

However, protesters deemed the proposed timeline too long and insisted on an immediate revocation of the decision, along with the dissolution of the committee.

Minister Kenye explained that the principle of natural justice required clear evidence of wrongdoing to reverse any decision.

The cabinet's decision to reverse the regularisation also means that the affected 147 employees will revert to their previous contractual status until the final report from the High-Powered Committee is submitted.

The government has indicated that it will follow up on the 2016 cabinet order, which may involve additional categorisation of these employees, possibly resulting in further administrative decisions.

"This is a wake-up call," Kenye stated, reflecting on the issues surrounding the regularisation process. He further warned that if similar lapses were found in other departments, the government would initiate corrective actions.

While the interim report’s findings have raised enough concerns to revoke the regularisation, Kenye reassured the public that the government remains committed to transparency.

A formal statement from the Chief Secretary is expected to be issued shortly, and the final report from the High-Powered Committee is anticipated to provide further clarity on the matter.