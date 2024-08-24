Nagaland govt mulls partial lift of liquor ban, Church council voices concern

Kohima, Aug 24: The Nagaland government has hinted at the possibility of partially lifting the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act of 1989.

This potential shift is expected to be discussed during the monsoon session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, scheduled from August 27 to 29.

The announcement came from KG Kenye, Minister of Power and Parliamentary Affairs and government spokesperson, following a cabinet meeting recently.

Expressing the need to re-evaluate the NLTP Act, which has remained unchanged since its introduction, Kenye acknowledged that while the prohibition's intentions were commendable, it has not been effective in curbing alcohol consumption.

Instead, it has led to the growth of a thriving illegal alcohol market, he told the press.

In response to the government's announcement, the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has urgently called for a state-wide prayer, reflecting deep concern over the potential relaxation of the liquor ban.

The NLTP Act has upheld Nagaland’s status as a “dry state” for over three decades, and its possible amendment has sparked considerable debate.

The NBCC has urged congregations to participate in a unified prayer during the Sunday Devotional Service on August 25.

The Council's appeal highlights worries about the potential moral and spiritual implications of lifting the liquor ban.

"This is a serious matter of concern for all believers, and it is our duty to pray," stated the NBCC.

The NBCC’s position underscores the historical context of the NLTP Act, which was championed by the council and the Naga Mothers Association starting in the early 1960s.

These groups, supported by civil society, lobbied for nearly three decades against the impact of alcohol on Naga society.

As the state contemplates this significant policy change, both the government and the public remain deeply engaged in the debate surrounding the future of the NLTP Act.