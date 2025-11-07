Nagaland govt mulls old age homes in each district to aid senior citizens: Adviser Konyak

Dimapur, Nov 7: The Nagaland Government is planning to establish an old age home in every district of the State, said Adviser to the Social Welfare Department Wangpang Konyak on Thursday.

Konyak was speaking at an eye camp for senior citizens at the Mon District Hospital.

The camp was jointly organised by the Social Welfare Department and Mercy Eye Centre, Dimapur, and supported by the district hospital.

Konyak highlighted the government schemes provided by the department like old age pension, elderly helpline, and charity care. He urged the elders to follow doctors’ advice properly to maintain their health.

Konyak said that the Social Welfare Department is committed to uplifting vulnerable groups by providing social assistance, ensuring nutritional standards, and protecting those at risk.

Mon DC Wennyei Konyak urged the gathering to go for timely check-ups to live healthier lives.





