Nagaland govt blames ‘porous’ Assam border for liquor ban failure in state

Kohima, August 27: On the opening day of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly's monsoon session on Tuesday, the government cited the state’s porous 512.10 km border with Assam as a key factor in the ineffectiveness of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act of 1989.

Moatoshi Longkumer, the Advisor for Excise, Labour & Employment, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, highlighted how the border has facilitated liquor smuggling, complicating enforcement efforts of the prohibition law.

The Advisor, while highlighting several shortcomings of the NLTP Act enforced in 1990 with high hopes but has struggled in practice, said that the law has failed to meet its objectives due to various systemic issues.

Longkumer highlighted that the ban has been ineffective, primarily due to the lack of awareness campaigns about the harmful effects of alcohol consumption and the failure to provide alternative livelihoods for traditional brewers.

He criticised the limited resources available for enforcement, noting that the Excise Department is under-resourced with only 336 personnel, outdated firearms, and a shortage of vehicles.

This has allowed illegal bootlegging and syndicates to thrive, leading to a market flooded with dangerous spurious alcohol.

Longkumer also expressed concern about the rising incidence of drug abuse and AIDS among the youth, attributing this shift to the unavailability of alcohol and the turn towards more dangerous substances.

He warned that this trend could have severe long-term consequences for the state's future generations.

Additionally, Longkumer highlighted the negative economic impact of the prohibition on sectors such as tourism, hospitality, and horticulture.

He suggested that these industries would benefit from a reconsideration of the prohibition law.

To address these issues, Longkumer called for a reassessment of the NLTP Act, proposing potential amendments to enhance enforcement.

His suggestions include introducing weekly dry days, regulating business hours for retail stores, and imposing stricter penalties for violations.