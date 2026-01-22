Nagaland govt backs FNTA proposal, ENPO calls it major step forward

Dimapur, Jan 22: Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) president A Chingmak Chang on Wednesday said that the Nagaland Government has opened the door for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) by sending its recommendation to the Centre.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the Khaozaosie Hok-Ah-cum-Mini Hornbill festival at Nokhu in Noklak district as the special guest, Chang said that after over a decade, the demand for creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory is now closer to becoming a reality.

Addressing the festival on Tuesday, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the State Government had already submitted its recommendation to the Centre for creation of the FNTA comprising six eastern districts of Nagaland, in line with the demand of the ENPO.

Chang also urged all officers posted in Noklak district to take a proactive role in the progress and development of the district. He appealed to the citizens of Noklak district to cooperate with officials in all developmental activities.

Chang expressed the hope that the festival would serve as a platform to forget and forgive past differences, foster trust, and strengthen unity among the people and tribes.

Earlier, the Nagaland government strongly opposed the Centre's proposal to grant a separate constitutional provision, potentially under Article 370, for the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), calling it a move that would "amount to territorial bifurcation of the state".

Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs and Government Spokesperson K G Kenye on August 6 said that while the state supports the demand for administrative, financial, and judicial autonomy for the Eastern region, it is firmly against the creation of any separate political identity that severs its constitutional and territorial link with Nagaland.

He further stated that the Centre's proposal to place the FNTA under a new constitutional article, akin to Article 370, raised serious concerns.