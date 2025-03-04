Nagaland govt holds talks on political issues, engages in consultation meets with tribal bodies

Dimapur, March 4: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan said the State Assembly has collectively taken steps to ensure a peaceful resolution of the Naga political issue.

Addressing the first day of the sixth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly in Kohima on Monday, Ganesan said that as assured on the floor of the House by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the government held a consultative meeting with the apex and influential tribal bodies and civil society organisations on September 12, 2024, to deliberate on the issue.

He said that the Chief Minister, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21, 2024, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan (left) addressing the first day of the sixth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on Monday.

He also informed that the government had already submitted its comments on the third draft of the memorandum of settlement regarding the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority to the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 6, 2024.

He said that two rounds of discussions have already been held in this connection, one in New Delhi and the other in Chumoukedima.

Ganesan added that substantial progress has been made and the government is hopeful that any remaining concerns of the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation will be addressed.

The Governor, in his address, also highlighted the achievements of the government during the ongoing financial year and also mentioned its future programmes.

He said that with the initiatives taken by the government, it is necessary for all to work towards the fulfilment of its policies.