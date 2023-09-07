Nagaland gets its first medical college 60 years after statehood

Guwahati, Sep 7: Almost 60 years after its statehood, Nagaland finally got the state’s first-ever medical college – Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Researches (NIMSR).

The college has been officially opened with its first batch of inaugural class consisting of 100 MBBS students.

The dean-cum-director of NIMSR, 85 of the students inducted into the organisation are from Nagaland, while the remaining 15 come from various parts of the country, according to Dr Soumya Chakraborty.

Speaking at the induction ceremony at its campus in Kohima's Phriebagie, Chief Secretary J Alam said that this not only marks the beginning of an academic session but, more importantly, it is the realisation of a long-cherished dream of the state to have a medical college.

Alam asked the 45-member faculty of the institute to contribute to building an institution of excellence.

He also encouraged the students to work hard by emphasizing their future role in reducing healthcare disparities and influencing countless lives, in keeping with the government's commitment to universal access to healthcare.