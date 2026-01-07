Nagaland Dy CM Y Patton calls for reporting of crimes to strengthen policing

Dimapur, Jan 7: Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, who also holds the Home portfolio, urged the public to support the police force by reporting crimes and cooperating with law enforcement, an official report noted on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the new SP office building and police barracks at Wokha recently, Patton highlighted the issue of under-reported cases.

He stressed the importance of timely registration of complaints to ensure effective policing and access to resources.

On the police recruitment process in the State, Patton assured that the selection process would remain free, fair, and based solely on individual merit.

Patton congratulated the Wokha district police and the SP for successful completion of the new infrastructure and expressed appreciation for the improved facilities.

He also extended thanks to the land donor for contributing land for the construction of the new buildings.

In his address, DGP Rupin Sharma underscored the role of the district police as first responders, noting that the number of registered cases often does not reflect the ground reality due to underreporting.

He pointed out that the allocation of resources and future development is closely tied to the volume of reported cases. Sharma called for efficient police administration and the strengthening of trust between the police and the public.

He also stressed the importance of utilising the new facilities to their fullest potential.