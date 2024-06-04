Nagaland: Congress wins lone Lok Sabha seat after 20 years

Nagaland, Jun 4: The Congress party in Nagaland has made a comeback by securing a remarkable victory in the lone Lok Sabha seat of the state, marking its resurgence after a gap of twenty years.



Congress president Supongmeren Jamir won the seat against the NDPP's Dr. Chumben with a vote margin of 50,984 votes.



According to the Returning Officer, Sushil Kumar Patel, Jamir secured a total of 4,01,951 votes, while his closest rival, NDPP's Dr. Chumben, trailed behind with 3,50,967 votes, a margin of 50,984 votes.



Independent candidate Hayithing Tungoe managed to garner 6,232 votes, while the NOTA option received 1,646 votes.



In his post-victory interaction with the media outside the RO office, Jamir said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra helped the party’s central leaders accurately gauge public sentiment.



Jamir said that his victory is a reflection of the manifestation of the electorate's desire for change. He acknowledged the people's yearning for democracy, equality, and minority rights.



He assured the party's commitment to fulfilling manifesto pledges and ensuring justice for the people.

