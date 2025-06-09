Nagaland Congress raises alarm into alleged MGNREGA fund misuse

Dimapur, June 9: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Sunday expressed outrage and concern over alarming reports of alleged unauthorized and illegal deductions from Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds, allocated to beneficiaries across the State, by the State Rural Development Department.

Condemning the Rural Development Department for what it called “presiding over this deplorable abuse of power,” the NPCC urged the department’s minister and the State government to take immediate and decisive action against this rampant corruption and ensure that those involved are thoroughly identified and penalized.

In a release, the Pradesh Congress cited recent public revelations, particularly “the damning exposé” by the Kacharigaon Phevima Village Council on June 7 regarding this matter. It stated that this has once again highlighted a disturbing, long-standing pattern in the State, where significant portions of MGNREGA funds—intended for the welfare of the rural populace—are allegedly being extorted by officials from the department.

“This insidious practice of extortion, reportedly demanded as mandatory ‘commissions’ or ‘cuts,’ has become an entrenched part of the department throughout Nagaland,” the NPCC stated, adding, “It is but a natural extension of the deep-rooted culture of corruption perpetuated by the government in the State.”