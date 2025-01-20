Nagaland CM opposes re-imposition of Protected Area Regime, calls for review

Kohima, Jan 20: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has expressed strong reservations against the re-imposition of the Protected Area Regime (PAR) in the state, calling for its exemption highlighting Nagaland's low crime rate, women safety, and hriving tourism sector.

Addressing the Angami Baptist Church Council (ABCC) Krodi Kehou at Khouchiezhie in Kohima on Sunday, Rio highlighted that the state's peaceful environment and its significant number of tourists should make it exempt from the stringent travel restrictions under the PAR.

The Chief Minister informed the gathering that he had raised the issue at a recent Development of North Eastern Region Ministry (DoNER) meeting, but the Centre had yet to respond to his appeal.

He further shared that the Nagaland Cabinet had convened a meeting to discuss the issue after the Centre’s announcement regarding the re-imposition of the PAR.

"We’ve decided to appeal for a review of the imposition of the Protected Area Regime," Rio told the gathering.

Rio also called on tribal bodies and the general public to collectively voice their opposition to the decision, stressing the importance of unity in raising the issue.

He pointed out that “past wounds have yet to heal, and unresolved issues remain”, referencing the ongoing struggles of the state.

In his speech, the Chief Minister lamented that despite progress, Nagaland continues to be labelled as a "disturbed area", which has kept the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in force in the state.

The re-imposition of the PAR, which was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on December 18, applies to Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram in the Northeast.

The decision, made in response to rising security concerns related to the influx of foreign nationals from neighbouring countries, mandates that foreign nationals wishing to visit these states must obtain Protected Area Permits (PAP) as per the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958.