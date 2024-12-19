Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio highlights urban growth

Dimapur, Dec 19: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has said that the State's urban population recorded 66.70 per cent growth since the 2011 Census.

Inaugurating the upgraded Dimapur town hall last evening, Rio underscored the need for resilient infrastructure to sustain this growth and called for investment in urban centres like Dimapur, a key economic hub characterised by its diverse population and strategic location.

Pointing to global projections that 68 per cent of the world's population will reside in urban areas by 2050, he stressed the importance of balanced urban and rural development to ensure economic prosperity.

He reaffirmed the Nagaland Government's commitment to building sustainable infrastructure, particularly in transportation, railways, and market places, to improve accessibility and quality of life.

Rio said that the Dimapur town hall has been successfully upgraded to meet modern standards, blending tradition with contemporary needs. He highlighted that the project involved durable materials, robust acoustic treatment, advanced audio and lighting systems, centralised air conditioning, enhanced safety measures, power back-up, and beautification works.

"This sustainable upgrade reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared to building a new structure, improving comfort for public use," he added.

Rio also said that the facility for rewired power connectivity and other enhancements has been handed over to the Development Authority of Nagaland for operation and management.