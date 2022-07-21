84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Nagaland civilian killings: SC stays criminal proceedings against 30 Army men

By PTI

New Delhi, Jul 21: The Supreme Court has stayed criminal proceedings against 30 members of the 21 Para Special Force, including a Major, in connection with the alleged botched Army operation in Oting-Tiru area of Nagaland's Mon district in 2021 that claimed the lives of 13 civilians.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubramanian noted that previous sanction as required under Section 6 of the Armed Forces (Special 4 Powers) Act, 1958 has not been obtained.

The top court also issued notices to the Centre, Nagaland government and others on two pleas filed by the wives of Army officers named in the case.

The petitions sought quashing of the FIR lodged by the Nagaland Police and the findings of an SIT set up by the state government.

The Nagaland Police had charged at least 30 members of the 21 Para Special Force in the case.

The charge sheet has slapped charges of murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder on the team of soldiers.

The case was re-registered by the State Crime Police Station on December 5 against unknown persons of the Indian Army under various sections of the IPC and investigation handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

A case under various sections of the IPC has been made out against 30 members of the operations team of 21 Para Special Force including two subedars, eight havildars, four naiks, six lance naiks and nine paratroopers, he said.

The state DGP had said that the CID report seeking sanction for prosecution was forwarded to the Department of Military Affairs in the first week of April this year and a reminder sent in May.

The sanction for prosecution is still awaited, he had said.

The charge sheet has been filed, pending sanction for prosecution against the 30 accused, he had said.

The investigation has revealed that the Alpha team of the 21 Para Special Force consisting of 31 personnel led by a Major launched an operation in Oting Tiru Area on December 3, 2021, based on intelligence inputs on the presence of a group of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) (Yung Aung) (NSCN-K(YA) and United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) cadres in the area, he had said.

On December 4, 2021 at around 4:20 PM the operation team of 21 Para Special Force who had laid an ambush at Longkhao between Upper Tiru and Oting Village opened fire at a white Bolero pick up vehicle which was carrying eight civilians belonging to Oting Village, most of whom were working as labourers in coal mines at Tiru without ensuring positive identification or challenging them, he said.

Investigation has revealed that the Special Force Operation team had not followed the Standard Operating Procedure and the Rules of Engagement and resorted to indiscriminate and disproportionate firing leading to immediate killing of the six occupants of the vehicle on the spot and grievously injuring two persons, the state DGP had said.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Next Story
Similar Posts
Maiden test flight lands in Itanagar Greenfield Airport
2022-07-19T20:31:12+05:30

Itanagar, Jul 19: In a major boost to the air connectivity sector in this landlocked Himalayan...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

19 labourers 'missing' from a remote location in Arunachal, body of an unidentified man recovered:...
19 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

ITANAGAR, Jul 19: Nineteen road construction workers from Assam, engaged in a BRO road building...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, successful open-heart surgeries in Mizoram
19 July 2022 9:15 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 19: A group of doctors successfully performed open-heart surgeries on two high-risk...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

BJP firm on pre-poll alliance with NDPP for Nagaland polls: Along
19 July 2022 7:47 AM GMT

Kohima, Jul 19: BJP's Nagaland unit chief Temjen Imna Along said his party will continue its...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Contractual employees of NHM Mizoram call off their agitation
18 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Aizawl, July 18: Contractual employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) Mizoram called off their...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam, Arunachal CMs sign 'Namsai Declaration' to resolve vexed boundary dispute
2022-07-16T12:47:38+05:30

Itanagar, Jul 15: The State Governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on Friday inked the 'Namsai...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CM Manik Saha kicks off free booster dose drive in Tripura
15 July 2022 11:23 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 15: Chief Minister Manik Saha kicked off the COVID vaccine's free precaution dose...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC pulls up Nagaland govt over delay in notifying elections in urban local bodies
14 July 2022 10:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 14: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Nagaland government over the delay in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Mizoram health workers on indefinite strike over pay, regularisation
14 July 2022 6:39 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 14: Mizoram is currently facing a manpower crunch amid rising Covid-19 cases due...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ethanol blending in fuel crucial for energy security: minister
13 July 2022 10:32 AM GMT

Shillong, Jul 13: Union minister Rameswar Teli has said augmenting ethanol blending in fuel was...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Chess Olympiad Torch Relay accorded a grand reception in Itanagar
13 July 2022 9:27 AM GMT

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: Amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and playing of inspirational, anthemic number...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur schools closed till July 24 amid Covid surge
13 July 2022 8:44 AM GMT

Imphal, Jul 13: The Manipur government has ordered closure of all schools till next week due to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur landslide: Toll of Assam residents rises to 15
2022-07-12T19:30:46+05:30

Morigaon (Assam), Jul 12: The number of Assam residents killed in the landslide in Manipur's Noney...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nagaland civilian killings: SC stays criminal proceedings against 30 Army men

New Delhi, Jul 21: The Supreme Court has stayed criminal proceedings against 30 members of the 21 Para Special Force, including a Major, in connection with the alleged botched Army operation in Oting-Tiru area of Nagaland's Mon district in 2021 that claimed the lives of 13 civilians.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubramanian noted that previous sanction as required under Section 6 of the Armed Forces (Special 4 Powers) Act, 1958 has not been obtained.

The top court also issued notices to the Centre, Nagaland government and others on two pleas filed by the wives of Army officers named in the case.

The petitions sought quashing of the FIR lodged by the Nagaland Police and the findings of an SIT set up by the state government.

The Nagaland Police had charged at least 30 members of the 21 Para Special Force in the case.

The charge sheet has slapped charges of murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder on the team of soldiers.

The case was re-registered by the State Crime Police Station on December 5 against unknown persons of the Indian Army under various sections of the IPC and investigation handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

A case under various sections of the IPC has been made out against 30 members of the operations team of 21 Para Special Force including two subedars, eight havildars, four naiks, six lance naiks and nine paratroopers, he said.

The state DGP had said that the CID report seeking sanction for prosecution was forwarded to the Department of Military Affairs in the first week of April this year and a reminder sent in May.

The sanction for prosecution is still awaited, he had said.

The charge sheet has been filed, pending sanction for prosecution against the 30 accused, he had said.

The investigation has revealed that the Alpha team of the 21 Para Special Force consisting of 31 personnel led by a Major launched an operation in Oting Tiru Area on December 3, 2021, based on intelligence inputs on the presence of a group of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) (Yung Aung) (NSCN-K(YA) and United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) cadres in the area, he had said.

On December 4, 2021 at around 4:20 PM the operation team of 21 Para Special Force who had laid an ambush at Longkhao between Upper Tiru and Oting Village opened fire at a white Bolero pick up vehicle which was carrying eight civilians belonging to Oting Village, most of whom were working as labourers in coal mines at Tiru without ensuring positive identification or challenging them, he said.

Investigation has revealed that the Special Force Operation team had not followed the Standard Operating Procedure and the Rules of Engagement and resorted to indiscriminate and disproportionate firing leading to immediate killing of the six occupants of the vehicle on the spot and grievously injuring two persons, the state DGP had said.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Similar Posts
Maiden test flight lands in Itanagar Greenfield Airport
2022-07-19T20:31:12+05:30

Itanagar, Jul 19: In a major boost to the air connectivity sector in this landlocked Himalayan...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

19 labourers 'missing' from a remote location in Arunachal, body of an unidentified man recovered:...
19 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

ITANAGAR, Jul 19: Nineteen road construction workers from Assam, engaged in a BRO road building...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, successful open-heart surgeries in Mizoram
19 July 2022 9:15 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 19: A group of doctors successfully performed open-heart surgeries on two high-risk...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

BJP firm on pre-poll alliance with NDPP for Nagaland polls: Along
19 July 2022 7:47 AM GMT

Kohima, Jul 19: BJP's Nagaland unit chief Temjen Imna Along said his party will continue its...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Contractual employees of NHM Mizoram call off their agitation
18 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Aizawl, July 18: Contractual employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) Mizoram called off their...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam, Arunachal CMs sign 'Namsai Declaration' to resolve vexed boundary dispute
2022-07-16T12:47:38+05:30

Itanagar, Jul 15: The State Governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on Friday inked the 'Namsai...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CM Manik Saha kicks off free booster dose drive in Tripura
15 July 2022 11:23 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 15: Chief Minister Manik Saha kicked off the COVID vaccine's free precaution dose...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC pulls up Nagaland govt over delay in notifying elections in urban local bodies
14 July 2022 10:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 14: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Nagaland government over the delay in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Mizoram health workers on indefinite strike over pay, regularisation
14 July 2022 6:39 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 14: Mizoram is currently facing a manpower crunch amid rising Covid-19 cases due...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ethanol blending in fuel crucial for energy security: minister
13 July 2022 10:32 AM GMT

Shillong, Jul 13: Union minister Rameswar Teli has said augmenting ethanol blending in fuel was...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Chess Olympiad Torch Relay accorded a grand reception in Itanagar
13 July 2022 9:27 AM GMT

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: Amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and playing of inspirational, anthemic number...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur schools closed till July 24 amid Covid surge
13 July 2022 8:44 AM GMT

Imphal, Jul 13: The Manipur government has ordered closure of all schools till next week due to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur landslide: Toll of Assam residents rises to 15
2022-07-12T19:30:46+05:30

Morigaon (Assam), Jul 12: The number of Assam residents killed in the landslide in Manipur's Noney...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X