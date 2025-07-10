Nagaland Chief Secy inspects flood & landslide damage in Chumoukedima

Guwahati, July 10: In the wake of incessant rains that battered Nagaland during the last few days, State Chief Secretary J Alam on Wednesday visited landslide-affected areas under the Medziphema subdivision in Chumoukedima district to assess the situation.

Alam inspected the affected areas along the Piphema-Tsiepama boundary and Kukidolong area and assessed the damage caused by incessant rain, leading to mudslides and landslides. He also interacted with the contractors and briefed them on tackling the emerging situation.

The Chief Secretary instructed the district administration and NSDMA officials to visit the flood-hit areas and supervise the relief works.

Alam was accompanied by Additional Secretary, Transport and Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Sentiwapang Aier, Chumukedima DC Polen John, DCP Nikho Venuh and Medziphema ADC James Swu.

Alam also inspected the condition of the National Highway 29 near the Olive Hospital junction in Chumukedima district. Alam sought information from the officials on the ongoing projects and about the rain-induced damage. He also directed them to take precautionary measures and ensure all necessary assistance under disaster management in the flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Kohima DC B Henok Buchem, in a notification, today said only six-wheeler goods trucks would be allowed to ply along the affected stretch of the National Highway-29 in Kohima till further orders. The DC issued the notification following deteriorating road conditions at the old KMC dumping site and continuous landslides near the old toll tax gate.





By

Correspondent