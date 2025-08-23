Nagaland cancels recruitment for 61 health posts after High Court order

Dimapur, Aug 23: The Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) has cancelled the recruitment process for appointment to 61 posts of auxiliary nurse midwife/female health worker (ANM/FHW) in the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The NSSB, in a notification on Friday, said that the recruitment process has been cancelled following a directive from the Gauhati High Court, Kohima bench.

The board directed the Health and Family Department to consider bringing necessary amendments to the Nagaland Nursing Services Rules, 1988, to provide the education/eligibility criteria for appointment to the posts of ANM/FHW in an unambiguous manner within 45 days from the date of the High Court order.

It said on completion of the necessary amendments within the prescribed 45 days, the Health and Family Welfare Department would make a requisition to the NSSB within 15 days, strictly complying with the provisions of Regulation 14 of the NSSB Regulations 2020.

The NSSB said it would issue the necessary advertisement for the same within 15 days after receipt of the requisition from the department.

“In compliance with the aforesaid order of the high court, the Nagaland Staff Selection Board has notified that the examination conducted for item no. 4, ANM/FHW post, as advertised under advertisement no. NSSB-1/CTSE 2023 dated 15th December 2023 and written examination conducted on 24th February 2024 stands cancelled with immediate effect,” the notification said.

It added that fresh recruitment for the said posts would be conducted as and when the amended eligibility criteria by the department are notified and other directives are fully complied with.





By

Correspondent