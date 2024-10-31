Nagaland Cabinet to recommend formation of Frontier Nagaland Territory to Centre

Guwahati, Oct 31: The Nagaland Cabinet has agreed to forward the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation’s (ENPO) demand for a separate territorial entity to the Centre.

Though the official name is yet to be finalised, the proposal, tentatively titled the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), was reviewed in a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Announcing the decision, government spokespersons and ministers KG Kenye and CL John highlighted the extensive discussions undertaken on the ENPO’s longstanding demand.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kenye explained that the state initially sought further discussions between the Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU) and the ENPO to reach a comprehensive resolution.

After several rounds of meetings in recent months, the Cabinet received and thoroughly examined the ENLU’s proposal, eventually deciding to endorse the ENPO’s request to the Centre. “The state government is now ready to recommend the case to the Centre, as anticipated,” Kenye told the press on Wednesday.

Minister John added that, under Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India, the proposed FNTA would remain within the state of Nagaland’s jurisdiction rather than seeking Sixth Schedule autonomy, as preferred by ENPO leaders.

Kenye clarified that the proposal ensures the governor's role in financial matters, although the funding will still be sourced from the Centre, with potential delays expected in fund disbursement.

The ENPO, representing seven Naga tribes from six eastern districts—Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang—has long argued for a separate entity due to what it describes as “decades of state neglect”.

The demand gained momentum ahead of Nagaland’s 60th Statehood Day in 2023, leading to a boycott of the state’s renowned Hornbill Festival and a lack of voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections from the six districts.

Although the ENPO initially set an October 31 deadline for the state’s response, they have agreed to allow additional time due to recent progress.

With Nagaland’s endorsement now on its way to the Centre, the decision on the creation of the proposed FNTA lies in the hands of the central government.