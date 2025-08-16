Nagaland bids farewell to Governor Ganesan with seven-day state mourning

Kohima, Aug 16: A seven-day state mourning began in Nagaland on Saturday following the death of Governor La Ganesan.

During the period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast while there will be no official entertainment by the state government departments, a Home Department notification said.

Ganesan, 80, died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima said.

He was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Chennai hospital for the past few days and he died on Friday night, the Kohima Raj Bhavan PRO said.

The governor had left for his hometown Chennai in the later part of July and was supposed to return this week, but on August 8, he collapsed at his home and sustained a head injury, Raj Bhavan sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment.

He breathed his last on Friday night, an official notification issued by the chief secretary here said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and his Tamil Nadu, Assam, Sikkim and Tripura counterparts, M K Stalin, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Prem Singh Tamang and Manik Saha, respectively, and a host of other leaders condoled Ganesan's death.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st Governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023 and he assumed office on February 20 that year.

