Nagaland attracts lots of investment proposal in B20 meet

Guwahati, Apr 13: In the recently concluded Business 20 (B20) summit, delegates of G20 countries, diplomats of other foreign countries and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have expressed willingness to invest in various sectors in Nagaland.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the Bangladesh delegation has expressed interest in purchasing cereals from the state and reviving the Tuli Paper Mill in Mokokchung, where production had stopped in 1982, reported Assam Tribune.

The chairman of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) North East Council, Pradeep Bagla said interest was expressed in organic agriculture, skill development, cultural tourism and technology after the conference. The Nagaland summit was a great success as 60 delegates from 27 countries participated in it. “This was the first time that Nagaland showcased its potential before so many foreign delegates. The rich tradition and culture, agriculture and textiles of the Nagas were shown to the world and its potential was highlighted,” said Bagla.

Four B20 meetings were held as part of the G20 summit in Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Nagaland.

The B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum representing the global business community, with companies and business organisations as participants. The Northeast region of India has been a significant focus for B20 India Initiatives, with four conferences planned across the region to showcase the vast potential and opportunities within the region, reported NewsonAir.

The first three conferences held in Imphal, Aizawl, and Gangtok have been successful in their objective of highlighting the untapped potential of the northeast.

Nagaland has the potential for organic agriculture, food processing and skill development. A lot of interest has been generated and hopeful of much more investments and employment generation in the state, said principal economic advisor in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rupa Dutta.

According to Assam Tribune, the president of India Association of Japan, Sanjay Mehrotra said the organisation is interested in infrastructure development work in Nagaland.

Japan wants to invest in sectors like drinking water, garbage and crowd management and tourism industry in Nagaland, he said. “We have discussed with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio … He was very positive and is keen about the development of Nagaland. He has said he will take a high-profile delegation to Tokyo in the coming months, while Japanese diplomats will visit the state soon to strengthen ties,” Mehrotra said.

The B20 conference was attended by delegates from Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Cote D'Ivoire, Cuba, Estonia, Germany, Iceland and Indonesia. Delegates from Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Nepal, Nigeria, Panama, Paraguay, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, United Kingdom and the United States also attended.