Nagaland Assembly to pass resolution opposing FMR

Kohima, Mar 1: On the third day of the ongoing budget session, chief minister Neiphiu Rio informed that the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) would adopt a resolution to oppose the suspension of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the proposed Indo-Myanmar border fencing.

Rio’s assurance comes after legislators who participated in the discussion on ‘fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border’ on Thursday voiced objections to the Government of India’s (GoI) recent decision.



It may be mentioned that Nagaland shares a 215-kilometre international border with Myanmar.



During the discussion, Achumbemo Kikon of the Naga People's Front (NPF) recounted the division of the Naga people across geopolitical boundaries and urged opposition to the FMR scrapping to prevent further disintegration.



JDU’s Jwenga Seb raised concerns about the lack of public consultation regarding these decisions and highlighted potential negative impacts on border communities, particularly regarding ease of movement and ancestral land access.



Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang echoed these sentiments, calling for a comprehensive and balanced approach to border management. He warned that unilateral decisions to erect border fences could deepen divisions within the Naga community and disrupt social, tribal, and economic ties in border areas.



In response to these concerns, Yanthungo Patton, BJP legislature party leader and Deputy Chief Minister, reiterated the state cabinet decision to appeal the Centre to reconsider the suspension of the FMR and the involvement of village councils in regulating cross-border movement to better reflect the needs and concerns of local communities.



All legislators who participated in the discussion urged the need to adopt a resolution to present the government of Nagaland’s stance to the Centre.



Later, chief minister Neiphiu Rio informed that a resolution opposing border fencing would be adopted on the last day of the ongoing budget session on Friday.

