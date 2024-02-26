Nagaland Assembly elects NCP's Toiho Yeptho as Deputy Speaker

Kohima, Feb 26: Toiho Yeptho, representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been elected as the Deputy Speaker of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA). Yeptho was elected unopposed to the post during the first day of the fourth session of the state assembly on Monday at the Assembly Secretariat.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio commended Yeptho’s rise to leadership despite being relatively new to politics. Rio highlighted Yeptho’s commendable track record in public leadership, business and agriculture, which has earned him widespread respect and admiration.



Rio further underscored the confidence placed in Yeptho by the elected members of the state, particularly considering his electoral victory. The Deputy Speaker’s election, Rio emphasised, reflects the collective trust and cooperation among members of the Assembly.



Taking on his new role, Yeptho expressed his dedication to maintaining the standards of conduct established by the predecessors of the state assembly during the 60 years of its existence. He pledged to discharge his duties with integrity, impartiality, and a deep reverence for the institution's traditions.



Despite his relative inexperience in parliamentary proceedings, Yeptho conveyed his eagerness to learn. He stressed the importance of preserving the Nagaland Assembly’s legacy while navigating the responsibilities entrusted to him.



Later taking to X, formerly Twitter, Nagaland CM Neiphiu wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to Shri S. @ToihoYeptho on being unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of the 14th NLA. I am confident that with his vast experience in public service, he will execute his duties in his new office as a good and efficient Deputy Speaker.”

Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton also wrote, “Congratulations to Shri S Toiho Yeptho on being elected the Deputy Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. My best wishes to him on this new responsibility.”