Nagaland, Assam Police nab Northeast drug lord in joint operation

Nagaland, Mar 22: A major breakthrough has been achieved with the arrest of Baharudin, a narcotics drug trafficking kingpin in the Northeast. The Nagaland police, in close coordination with the Assam Police, arrested the drug lord from Sonitpur, Assam, after months of investigation.

Furthermore, two of Baharudin's associates were also arrested in Dimapur and Imphal.

Baharudin's arrest marks a significant blow to the drug network that has plagued the region, with his involvement spanning across multiple states. He stands accused in numerous cases registered across the region of operating a vast drug network involved in financing, procuring transportation, and selling substances like sunflower, ganja and other drugs.

Known for his elusive tactics, Baharudin used multiple aliases, identities, phone numbers, and hideouts to evade law enforcement agencies for years. His arrest comes as a relief to authorities battling the menace of drug trafficking, which has adversely impacted families and communities, particularly youth, across the state.

Nagaland Police advised the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug peddling and trafficking. Citizens have been advised against extending support to individuals involved in drug peddling.

Under the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, properties acquired from drug profits are liable for forfeiture. In this regard, the police warned prospective buyers of such properties to exercise due diligence, as these assets may be subject to confiscation in due course.

Nagaland Police acknowledged the Directors General of Police (DGPs) of Assam and Manipur, as well as Assam Police and Manipur Police, for their assistance in the successful operation.

For operational reasons, detailed information regarding the operation was withheld. However, the police are assured to provide updates in due course as the investigation progresses.