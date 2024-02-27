Nagaland: Article 371A a tool for illegal coal mining?

Kohima, Feb 27: Article 371(A), which gives special provisions to Nagaland by protecting its land and resources, was cited by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy CM TR Zeliang as a major impediment to the state government's efforts to regulate illegal coal mining activities.

As per an official data provided by the Department of Geology and Mining, there are currently 45 Coal Mining License (CML) holders operating in the coal-rich districts of Wokha, Mokokchung, Longleng, Tuensang, and Mon.

Rio, while responding to a query raised by MLA Nuklutoshi during the second day of the ongoing Assembly session on Tuesday, attributed the difficulty in accounting for such mines to Nagaland's land holding system.

While Nuklutoshi alleged the prevalence of numerous illegal and unscientific coal mining operations, posing significant threats to both human health and the environment, Rio concurred with the necessity for regulating mining activities.

Rio emphasised the importance of reclaiming mined areas, suggesting the filling of rat-hole mines and planting of trees to rejuvenate the land rather than leaving it barren post-extraction. He stressed that contractors and businesspersons, who primarily conduct mining activities, should bear responsibility for land reclamation. The concerned department, he pointed out, should check and hold these contractors accountable.

Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang echoed Rio's sentiments, citing the challenge of regulating small-scale illegal coal mining activities, exacerbated by the unique land rights conferred under Article 371(A).

Zeliang highlighted the reliance of residents in coal-bearing areas on illegal mining for sustenance, emphasising the need to educate locals on the adverse effects of such activities. He reiterated that coal could only be exported with the requisite license as per the Nagaland Coal Mining Policy.

Recently, an illegal coal mine tragedy in Nagaland’s Wokha district claimed the lives of six miners and injured many others.