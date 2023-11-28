Nagaland announces Assam as partner state for Hornbill Festival 2023

Guwahati, Nov 28: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday announced Assam as the partner state for the upcoming Hornbill Festival, set to commence on December 1, 2023.

The chief minister made the announcement on X platform, sharing a note saying, “I am happy to announce Assam as the partner state of the Hornbill Festival. We look forward to welcoming cultural and music ambassadors from the amazing state of Assam.”

“I am confident that our partnership with Assam will further enhance and strengthen the age-old bonds between the Assamese and Naga people,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the Hornbill Festival is a yearly feature taking place on the first week of December. It is a modern-day cultural extravaganza of all Naga tribes conceptualised to showcase Naga culture, traditional and contemporary, in the spirit of unity in diversity.