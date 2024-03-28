Nagaland: AFSPA extended in eight districts; 21 police stations declared 'disturbed area'

Nagaland, Mar 28: The Central Government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in eight districts and 21 police stations across five districts of Nagaland, declaring them 'disturbed areas' for a period of six more months.

The order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will come into force on April 1 and remain in force for six months unless withdrawn earlier. The MHA made the announcement through a notification.

The AFSPA has been extended to the districts of Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren in Nagaland.

Furthermore, 21 police stations spread across Zunheboto, Mokokchung, Kohima, Wokha, and Longleng districts will remain under the Act.

These police stations include Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza, and Kezocha in Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem, and Anaki 'C' in Mokokchung district; Yanglok in Longleng district; Bhandari, Champang, and Ralan in Wokha district; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto, and Aghunato in Zunheboto district.

The areas were declared 'disturbed areas' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958. The extension was made as per a review of the law-and-order situation in the state of Nagaland.

AFSPA provides special powers to security forces, including the authority to arrest individuals without a warrant and enter or search premises without a warrant, among other actions.