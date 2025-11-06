Naga unity crucial for resolving Indo-Naga issue, says CM Neiphu Rio

Dimapur, Nov 6: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday called for unity among the Nagas to resolve common issues facing them, including the Indo-Naga issue.

“Unity has always been and must continue to be our greatest strength. Our collective hopes and dreams as Nagas must be guided by this spirit of togetherness,” he said, addressing the golden jubilee celebration of the Tenyimi Union, Dimapur, at the Dimapur District Sports Complex Stadium.

Rio made a fervent appeal to all sections of the Naga society to move forward with determination, conviction, and compassion, toward reconciliation, unity, and oneness.

He pointed out that the Naga issue had been historically recognised – first by the British through the implementation of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, and later by the Government of India through the inclusion of Article 371(A) in the Indian Constitution.

Stating that these acknowledgements affirm the distinct identity, culture, and traditions of the Nagas, he said: “Whether within the Indian Union or beyond, we must continue to recognise and uphold who we are as a people – proud of our roots, steadfast in our values, and united in our purpose.”

He stressed that the Naga brothers and sisters anywhere must strive to resolve the common issues “among ourselves” and with others through dialogue, understanding, and unity.

Rio observed that the Naga society today is a more educated and enlightened society, shaped by the advent of Christianity and guided by the principles of good governance and the rule of law.

“Let us remember that individualism, clanism, and tribalism should never stand in the way of our shared aspirations. Nagaism, which is the spirit of unity, integrity, and mutual respect, must remain our benchmark,” he said.

On the protection of indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland through the inner line permit (ILP) system, Rio stated that its effective implementation cannot rest with the Government alone. He added that the success of the measure requires the active cooperation of civil society organisations, community leaders, and vigilant citizens.





By

Correspondent