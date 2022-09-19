Naga tattoo artist's work to be displayed at Humboldt Forum in Germany

Guwahati, Sep 19: Mo Naga, a renowned tattoo artist from India who has been striving for the revival of the indigenous tattoo art forms of Nagaland will be featured as a part of the Naga Land Exhibition at the Humboldt Forum in Germany.

The exhibition looks at different aspects of contemporary Naga society and its cultural identity. It brings together the historical Naga collection of the Ethnological Museum in Berlin with contemporary photography, fashion, and visual arts from the region. The Naga have been an important research interest of European scholars since as early as the nineteenth century, the website of the museum claimed.

The exhibition will feature 10 artworks of Mo Naga who is also known as Moranngam Khaling, and has been promoting the art of hand-tapped tattooing that has become extinct from the northeast. Another highlight of the event will be a sound installation 'I will not weep' by musician Senti Toy Threadgill in its listening room, which it claims "reflects on contemporary Nagaland, its colonial past, and current political situation"

The Humboldt Forum is a museum dedicated to human history, art and culture, located in the Berlin Palace on the Museum Island in the historic centre of Berlin. Among six temporary exhibitions-- Naga Land — Voices from Northeast India, will underline the cultural aspects of the region

The exhibition will run until 2024 and some of the Indian exhibit also includes Mughal miniatures from the era of Shah Jahan, and an assortment of costumes, Buddhist artefacts and religious rituals around the gods of India.