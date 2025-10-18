Naga Students Federation urges stronger ILP regime enforcement in Nagaland

Dimapur, Oct 18: The Naga Students Federation (NSF) on Friday called upon all the Naga people to join the movement for meaningful and effective enforcement of the inner line permit (ILP) regime in Nagaland.

The federation briefed the students of Kohima Science College, Jotsoma, on its appeals to the Nagaland Government for meaningful and effective enforcement of the ILP system in the State at a sensitization programme held at the college auditorium as part of its sensitization tour of colleges on Inner Line Regulation (ILR).

The NSF said it urged the Government to establish a centralised database system so that ILPs issued to outsiders entering Nagaland can be stored in a single central location and the ILP data consistency can be maintained. It maintained that this would ensure ease of access, consistency, and improved security for any outsiders entering Nagaland with vested interests.

Pointing out that the porous Nagaland borders with Assam are posing a big challenge to the implementation of the ILR in the State, the NSF appealed to the Government to establish new check points, wherever necessary, and also strengthen the existing ones. It said establishment of new check points must include establishment of ILP issuing office and check points at the Dimapur Railway Station and the Dimapur airport.

It further demanded creation of a separate ILP enforcement wing and sensitization of the implementing department and its field personnel for judicious implementation of ILR.

The NSF requested the Government to organise sensitization programmes to ensure that there are no loopholes in the process of implementation of the ILR, transparency in the collection of ILP fees, ease in issue of ILPs, scrutiny of purpose for which entry is sought, severity of penalty for defaulters, among others.

The federation called for constitution of an autonomous Inner line Regulation Commission at par with other autonomous State commissions, empowering it with all matters concerning the enforcement of the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873.

