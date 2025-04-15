Naga Students' Federation issue memorandum demanding suspension of IAS officer

Kohima, April 15: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, demanding the immediate suspension of IAS officer Reny Wilford allegedly accused of sexually harassing women employees, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

In the memorandum submitted on Tuesday, the NSF expressed deep concern that the officer, who has allegedly demonstrated a pattern of inappropriate behavior, continues to hold a position of authority. The Federation warned that this could lead to further misuse of power and sends a damaging message to both survivors and the public.

“This sends a dangerous message to both survivors of workplace harassment and the public at large, that institutional protection takes precedence over accountability. Such an approach undermines the morale of government employees, particularly women, and erodes public faith in the administration's credibility,” the NSF stated.

The Federation demanded the IAS officer’s immediate suspension from holding any office of responsibility until the final investigation report is completed and made public.

“This is not a case of a one-time lapse in judgment but involves a repeat offender whose continued tenure in office threatens the integrity of public service,” the statement added.

The NSF also cautioned against any attempts to interfere with the investigation. “Any such interference will be met with strong opposition from the Federation and the Naga public,” it warned.









The Naga Students' Federation issued a memorandum to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland demanding suspension of IAS officer Reny Wilford (AT Photo)

Nagaland Police have registered an FIR and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of sexual and mental harassment by the IAS officer, who is currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the government.

According to the police, the Chairperson of the Nagaland State Commission for Women (NSCW), Nginyeih Konyak, filed a written complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) on March 17. The complaint was based on a verbal intimation made on February 27 by Abu Metha, Chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and Adviser to the Chief Minister.

The NSCW had earlier recorded the statements of several women employees from IDAN on March 5. The women accused the officer of demanding sexual favors in exchange for salary hikes and employment opportunities.

Wilfred has, however, denied all allegations.