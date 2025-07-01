Naga Students' body urges taxi operators in state to verify ILP before boarding passengers

Dimapur, July 1: The Inner Line Regulation Commission (ILRC) of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Monday appealed to all interstate and inter-district taxi owners, operators, and drivers to verify that all passengers from outside Nagaland possess a valid ILP issued by the State government prior to boarding.

“Honour the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (1873) – the Inner Line Pass (ILP) system – as a fundamental duty to Nagaland’s security and cultural integrity,” the ILRC said in a press release.

It said that if any passenger fails to present compliant documentation, services must be respectfully declined. The release also said the non-indigenous Naga drivers must carry their own valid ILP in addition to the vehicle permit.

The ILRC further said the operators should maintain verifiable digital or physical records of these permits for immediate presentation to the authorities.

It said transporting individuals without a valid ILP constitutes illegal transportation under Nagaland’s regulatory framework.

The ILRC said it will continue to work toward enhancing ILP monitoring measures.