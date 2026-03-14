Naga students’ body to protest ‘mandatory’ Vande Mataram directive on March 16

Kohima, Mar 14: The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) is scheduled to hold a public rally on March 16 in protest against the “compulsory imposition” of the National Song, Vande Mataram, following a recent directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the federation, the rally will be held at Old MLA Hostel Junction at Phoolbari from 10 am, during which participants will march to Lok Bhavan.

A memorandum highlighting the concerns and demands of the Naga people will be submitted to the President through the governor, it said.

The NSF said the protest was prompted by a notification by the MHA on January 28 mandating that the revised National Song be sung or played during official functions and in educational institutions.

Expressing concern over the directive, the NSF maintained that while the Naga people respect the national songs and symbols of all nations, the compulsory enforcement of Vande Mataram raises concerns as the song carries religious and devotional imagery that may conflict with the beliefs and conscience of many in the state.

In its note, the federation stated that the Naga homeland has historically been a land of peaceful coexistence where people of different religions and communities have lived together in mutual respect.

It asserted that educational institutions should remain spaces of learning and dignity and should not become platforms where symbolic practices are enforced against the will of students and communities.

The federation has also directed all its units and subordinate bodies across Naga areas to organise peaceful demonstrations in their respective jurisdictions on the same day in solidarity with the Kohima rally.

PTI