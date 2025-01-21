Naga political solution elusive because of Centre's 'deceit': NSCN (IM)

Dimapur, Jan. 21: The NSCN (IM) said that the Naga political solution remained elusive because of the 'deceit' dealing with it by the Government of India.

"Deceit has been the dealing of the Government of India against the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) from the day the Indo-Naga political dialogue started in 1997," the ministry of information and publicity of the outfit said in a release on Sunday evening.

The NSCN (IM) explained the meaning of deceit as "purposeful falsehood" to mislead the world on the Naga political issue and the Naga people's identity. It added that the other meaning of deceit is "cheat".

It said if the Government of India is courageous enough to solve the Indo-Naga political issue, the acts of deceit should have been kept at a distance.

It said it was an exasperating experience for the NSCN to deal with the never-ending suppressive and divisive policy of the Centre in handling the Naga political issue for the past over 70 years.

The outfit alleged that even after the NSCN entered into a ceasefire to pave the way for a peaceful political solution, the Centre never stopped indulging in giving blows to it 'below the belt' by way of recklessly using the diabolic term "terrorist outfit" against it. It is against the spirit of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on November 18, 2002, the outfit added.

The release further added that the term "terrorist outfit" is a misnomer against the NSCN. The release said that the Centre has failed to realise that the NSCN can never be browbeaten into submission.

- By Correspondent