Naga political issue top priority, meeting Amit Shah soon: Nagaland CM

Kohima, Mar 6: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the Naga political issue, stating in the Assembly that he would first hold discussions with Naga political groups (NPGs) before meeting the Union Home Minister to push for a swift, inclusive, and honourable solution.

In his concluding remarks on the motion of thanks this afternoon, Rio emphasised that addressing the long-standing Naga political issue remains the top priority of the Nagaland government.

He noted that the Assembly has passed eight resolutions in support of Naga integration and reiterated the government's dedication to collaborating with civil society organizations, tribal bodies, ex-parliamentarians, and other key stakeholders.

Rio also informed the House that Naga peace talk interlocutor AK Mishra has been actively engaging with various organizations and individuals and has met with him and his Cabinet colleagues.

On Monday, while addressing the sixth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Governor LA Ganesan had said that the "House has collectively taken steps to ensure the peaceful resolution of the Naga political issue.”

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly session began on Monday.

"As assured on the floor of the House by the Chief Minister, the government held a consultative meeting with the apex and influential tribal bodies and civil society organisations to deliberate on the Naga political issue on September 12, 2024," the Governor had stated.

He thanked the members of the Assembly for their cooperation on this important matter.

On November 21, 2024, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, had met the Union Home Minister and apprised him of the people's desire for an early solution to the Naga political issue.





By

NEWMAI News