Naga political issue: NNPGs inducts three new convenors to nagotiate with Centre

Dimapur, Feb 9: The Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), a coalition of seven organisations, on Saturday inducted three new officials to engage with the centre in resolving the Naga political issue.

MB Neokpao, president of NSCN/GPRN (U), was appointed as the new convenor of the NNPG Working Committee. P. Tikhak Naga from NSCN (R) and Isak Sumi from NSCN/GPRN (K) were named working conveners.

The NNPG, which was originally led by convenor N. Kitovi, had signed an 'Agreed Positions' agreement with the Centre on November 17, 2017.

However, Kitovi was impeached by the NSCN (Unification), leading to the appointment of the new convenor and two working convenors.

Speaking to the media after the induction ceremony, Wangtin Konyak, president of NSCN/GPRN (Reformation), stated, "There is only one NNPG entity, and we have not seen or come across two or three groups. NNPG is engaged with the Government of India to find an honourable solution to the Naga political issue."

He also said, "NNPG had signed the Agreed Positions with the Government of India, and our concern is its implementation. We are all committed and will move together till the logical conclusion of the talks."

Working convenor of the working committee of NNPGs, Isak Sumi, stated that there may be internal differences within the set-up, but these can be sorted out.

"When it comes to the Naga issue, we all have one clear objective that is based on 'Agreed Positions,' which we are all committed to," he said.Alezo Venuh of NSCN/GPRN (U) stated, "The working committee has given the road map to the Centre of what we have agreed in principle, and now the ball is in the court of the Government of India."

The NNPG working committee, which includes seven different Naga groups, has been engaged in political discussions with the Centre since November 2017. Meanwhile, the Indian government has also been negotiating with the NSCN-IM for a solution, following the ceasefire agreement signed in 1997 and the subsequent framework agreement in 2015.

In October 2019, RN Ravi, the then-interlocutor for the Naga peace talks and Nagaland Governor, announced that the talks had concluded. However, the Centre has not agreed to the NSCN-IM's longstanding demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Naga people.





