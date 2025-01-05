Naga political issue: Centre ready for permanent resolution only if Naga factions unite, says Dy CM

Kohima, Jan. 5: While stressing that the Centre is willing to offer only one solution to the long-standing Naga political issue, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton on Saturday urged Naga underground factions and people to come together for a permanent resolution.

On the occasion of the 175th anniversary celebration of Lhisemia Thinuo, the amalgamation of different clans of Lhisemia Khel of Kohima village, Patton, invoking the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi, stated that the Centre is ready to give a permanent solution to the Naga issue only if the Naga factions are united.

Expressing concern over the existence of around 28 underground factions claiming to fight for a common Naga solution, the minister said, "Not every faction is engaged in negotiations with the Centre as some are involved in antisocial activities, including extortion and illegal taxation from the public."

"It is sad to see that our political movement is broken into pieces with about 28 factions running parallel governments today, marred with illegal taxations and extortions, making life difficult for our Naga people and hindering any progressive and sustainable activities," he said.

