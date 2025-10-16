Naga peace talks: PDA calls for sincere action, NPF joins alliance formally

Dimapur, Oct 16: The People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) has called upon the Government of India and the negotiating parties in the Indo-Naga peace process to undertake sincere measures to carry forward the ongoing dialogue to its logical conclusion.

At a meeting of the alliance partners at the Chief Minister’s residential complex at Kohima on Wednesday, the PDA urged that the settlement must be negotiated in a manner that is honourable, inclusive, and acceptable to the people.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, adopted a four-point resolution. The meeting welcomed the decision of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) to officially join the PDA and resolved to accept the party as a full-fledged partner of the alliance.

The NPF officially joined the PDA on Tuesday.

It further extended its appreciation to the central leadership of the BJP for its guidance, support, and positive decision in endorsing the inclusion of the NPF as a partner of the PDA.

It expressed its appreciation to the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the continued support and commitment towards the all-round development of Nagaland.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the BJP Legislature Party Y Patton, State BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha, and senior vice president Rusemtong Longkumer, NPF president Apong Pongener and secretary general and MLA Achumbemo Kikon.